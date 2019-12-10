Pompeo Says Discussed Arms Control 'At Great Length' With Lavrov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:50 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Tuesday that he discussed with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov the issue of arms control between both countries including China.
"President [Donald] Trump, too, is eager to pursue arms control with Russia and with China, we talked about that at great length today," Pompeo said.