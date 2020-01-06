Pompeo Says Discussed Iran With Indian Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on Sunday to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss the recent escalation in the US relations with Iran.

"@DrSJaishankar and I spoke just now regarding Iran's continued threats and provocations.

The Trump Administration won't hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe," Pompeo tweeted.

On Friday, a US drone attack killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force in Baghdad, prompting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to warn that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.