Pompeo Says Discussed N. Korea With Lavrov, Agreed on Need for Full Denuclearization

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference on Tuesday said he and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed North Korea and agreed that both sides have a joint objective to see Pyongyang carry out denuclearization.

"Today, too, we agreed on the final, fully, verified denuclearization of North Korea as our joint objective," Pompeo said. "I raised the importance of sanctions enforcement with Foreign Minister Lavrov."