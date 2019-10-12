UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Discussed 'Shared Concerns' Over Turkey's N. Syria Operation With Le Drian

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 06:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he had discussed concerns that both Washington and Paris had about Turkey's ongoing offensive in northern Syria with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Spoke with [Le Drian] today about our shared concerns over the Turkish military incursion into northeast Syria. Grateful that France has spoken out on the issue. France is our strong partner on international security and we'll continue to work together to oppose global threats," Pompeo wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

Turkey launched its cross-border Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on Wednesday seeking to clear the border area of Kurdish-led forces and the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

Ankara believes that the predominantly Kurdish forces operating in the north of Syria are linked with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, designated as a terrorist organization by Ankara. At the same time, the Syrian Kurds have enjoyed the support of the United States, a NATO ally of Turkey.

Both the United States and France have criticized the offensive. Macron called it a unilateral move and urged Turkey to end the operation. Ankara responded by claiming that Macron wanted to disintegrate Syria.

Washington, in its turn, threatened Ankara with sanctions. However, Turkey said such threats would not make it stop the operation.

