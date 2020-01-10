UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Discussed Situation In Middle East With UN Secretary-General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that he had discussed the situation in the middle East with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The situation in the Middle East heavily escalated in the first days of 2020 after the United States had killed Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad and Iranian airstrikes on the US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination.

"Glad to speak again today with @UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres.

We discussed the situation in the #MiddleEast, as well as the enduring importance of the UN charter. Pleased these were priority issues at the #UNSC today," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.

The situation has slightly de-escalated since Wednesday as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to target Iran with sanctions, not military power, while Tehran vowed to refrain from further strikes if Washington does not attack the Islamic Republic.

