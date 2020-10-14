Pompeo Says Discussed Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh With Trump Wednesday
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:12 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that he has discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day
"I spoke with President Trump about this just this morning briefly," Pompeo said. "We are watching what's taking place there."