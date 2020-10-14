UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Discussed Situation In Nagorno-Karabakh With Trump Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:12 PM

Pompeo Says Discussed Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh With Trump Wednesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that he has discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that he has discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

"I spoke with President Trump about this just this morning briefly," Pompeo said. "We are watching what's taking place there."

More Stories From World

