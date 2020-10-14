Pompeo Says Discussed Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh With Trump Wednesday

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that he has discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with US President Donald Trump earlier in the day

"I spoke with President Trump about this just this morning briefly," Pompeo said. "We are watching what's taking place there."