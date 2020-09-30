UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Discussed With Italian Foreign Minister Russia's 'Destabilizing' Behavior

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Pompeo Says Discussed With Italian Foreign Minister Russia's 'Destabilizing' Behavior

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference in Rome on Wednesday that his talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio included the situation in Venezuela and Russia's alleged destabilizing activities

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference in Rome on Wednesday that his talks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio included the situation in Venezuela and Russia's alleged destabilizing activities.

"We also talked about Russia's aggressive and destabilizing behavior in Europe and around the world," Pompeo said. "I raised the importance of standing with the legitimate government of Juan Guaido and Venezuelan people as how the 60 nations do including the vast majority of the EU member states."

Pompeo is visiting Italy as part of his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region that involve trips to Greece, Croatia and the Vatican.

Since 2014, the United States and its allies have exerted political and economic pressure on Russia over its alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict as well as the referendum in Crimea that resulted in the peninsula's reunification with Russia.

The United States, European Union and a number of other countries, including Canada and Australia, have since imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia's trade, energy, banking and defense sectors.

Russia has denied the Western allegations and taken countermeasures, the most well-known being the adoption of a policy favoring domestic production over imports. Numerous European producers, especially small agricultural businesses, have decried the loss of opportunity to export produce to the Russian market and urged their respective governments to lift the sanctions.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Europe Canada European Union Rome Italy United States Croatia Venezuela Greece Market Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sheikh Nawaf on his inaug ..

11 minutes ago

ACE arrests KDA official for allegedly taking brib ..

2 minutes ago

Kuli Kachehri held to resolve people problems; an ..

2 minutes ago

Leather industry got potential to contribute vital ..

2 minutes ago

CCP clarifies Punjab Minister's statement

2 minutes ago

Ankara Refutes Claims of Turkish Planes, Drones Pa ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.