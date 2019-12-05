UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Discussed With Netanyahu Matters On Iran, Israeli Security - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Pompeo Says Discussed With Netanyahu Matters on Iran, Israeli Security - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday said he discussed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concerns over Iran, Israeli security issues and other mutual interests.

"Netanyahu and I had another productive meeting this evening in Lisbon," Pompeo said. "We discussed efforts to counter Iran's destabilizing influence in the region, the importance of economic cooperation with regional partners and other issues related to Israel's security."

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu told reporters he was in Lisbon to meet Pompeo to discuss Iran, the defensive alliance with the United States and the future American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley.

US President Donald Trump talked with Netanyahu over the telephone on Sunday to discuss Iran and other bilateral issues.

On November 18, Pompeo said that the United States no longer considered the Israeli settlements being built on Palestinian territory to be illegal, which was a break away from decades of US policy and international understanding on the matter.

In the past two years, the United States has made a number of gestures toward Israel that previous presidents refused to make, including recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the annexed Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Trump Jerusalem Lisbon Alliance United States November Sunday From Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed conveys condolences of UAE Rule ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting of Committee of Senior ..

2 hours ago

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

2 hours ago

UAE has adopted technologies of Fourth Industrial ..

2 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

3 hours ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.