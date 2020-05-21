Pompeo says dog-walking probe 'crazy stuff'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday denounced assertions that he misused staff for personal errands as "crazy stuff" but refused to explain why he asked to fire an internal watchdog

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday denounced assertions that he misused staff for personal errands as "crazy stuff" but refused to explain why he asked to fire an internal watchdog.

Inspector General Steve Linick, who was dismissed Friday evening, was said to be investigating claims that Pompeo asked an employee to walk his dog, pick up dry-cleaning and make dinner reservations for him and his wife.

A lawmaker said Linick was also probing President Donald Trump's declaration of an emergency that let Pompeo bypass Congress to sell $8.1 billion of weapons to Saudi Arabia and other Arab allies.

"I've seen the various stories that someone was walking my dog to sell arms to my dry cleaner. I mean, it's all just crazy, crazy stuff," Pompeo told reporters.

"I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. Frankly, should have done it some time ago," he said.

Pompeo refused to elaborate on the reasons for sacking Linick, saying only that appointees serve at the pleasure of the president.

"I can't give you specificity. We'll share with the appropriate people the rationale," he said when asked if he will comply with lawmakers' demands for answers.

Pompeo said he responded in writing to questions from Linick in one investigation -- "sometime earlier this year, as best as I can recall" -- but did not disclose details.

Pompeo attacked one of his congressional critics in the affair, Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"I don't get my ethics guidance from a man who was criminally prosecuted... a man about whom his Senate colleagues said basically that he was taking bribes," Pompeo said.

Menendez, who represents New Jersey, was accused of using his office to do favors for a friend, such as helping his girlfriends obtain US visas, in exchange for gifts such as a luxury hotel stay as well as campaign donations.

Menendez steadfastly proclaimed his innocence and was acquitted on several counts in January 2016, after which prosecutors dropped remaining charges.