UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says 'Every Country' Should Stay Out Of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pompeo Says 'Every Country' Should Stay Out of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Every nation should stay out of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Every nation should stay out of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It's a complicated situation on the ground, it's a complicated diplomatic situation in our view remains [sic], as does the view of nearly every European country that the right path forward is to cease the conflict, tell them to deescalate, that every country should stay out, provide no fuel for this conflict, no weapons systems, no support," Pompeo said.

Pompeo emphasized that he will talk to the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan when they visit Washington on Friday.

"I am anxious to hear from them what they are seeing on the ground and how we might get close to what it is we think not only in the United States' best interest but in each of their country's best interests as well," Pompeo said.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, but broke both hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.

Related Topics

Washington Visit Armenia Azerbaijan United States September From Best Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

26 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

5 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.