Pompeo Says 'Every Country' Should Stay Out of Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Every nation should stay out of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"It's a complicated situation on the ground, it's a complicated diplomatic situation in our view remains [sic], as does the view of nearly every European country that the right path forward is to cease the conflict, tell them to deescalate, that every country should stay out, provide no fuel for this conflict, no weapons systems, no support," Pompeo said.

Pompeo emphasized that he will talk to the top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan when they visit Washington on Friday.

"I am anxious to hear from them what they are seeing on the ground and how we might get close to what it is we think not only in the United States' best interest but in each of their country's best interests as well," Pompeo said.

Armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have been ongoing since September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have since agreed to two humanitarian ceasefires, but broke both hours after entering into force. The warring sides have continued to accuse each other of provocations and attacks on civilian settlements.