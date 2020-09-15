UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Fewer Than 200 Members Of Al-Qaeda Remain In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Pompeo Says Fewer Than 200 Members of Al-Qaeda Remain in Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that fewer than 200 members from al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) currently remain in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that fewer than 200 members from al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) currently remain in Afghanistan.

"Fewer than 200 al-Qaeda left in Afghanistan today," Pompeo said at an Atlantic Council event.

