Pompeo Says Fewer Than 200 Members Of Al-Qaeda Remain In Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 08:39 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that fewer than 200 members from al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) currently remain in Afghanistan.
"Fewer than 200 al-Qaeda left in Afghanistan today," Pompeo said at an Atlantic Council event.