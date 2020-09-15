Pompeo Says Fewer Than 200 Members of Al-Qaeda Remain in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that fewer than 200 members from al-Qaeda terror group (outlawed in Russia) currently remain in Afghanistan.

"Fewer than 200 al-Qaeda left in Afghanistan today," Pompeo said at an Atlantic Council event.