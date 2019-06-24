Pompeo says flying to Saudi Arabia, UAE for Iran crisis talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on the crisis sparked by Iran's downing an American drone.

"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition" on Iran, he said.

Pompeo said he would visit the two countries on his way to India, where he begins a visit on Tuesday.