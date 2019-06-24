UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Flying To Saudi Arabia, UAE For Iran Crisis Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:28 AM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on the crisis sparked by Iran's downing an American drone

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ):US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he will visit Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for talks on the crisis sparked by Iran's downing an American drone.

"We'll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition" on Iran, he said.

Pompeo said he would visit the two countries on his way to India, where he begins a visit on Tuesday.

