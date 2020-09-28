UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says He Expects More US Technology Investments In Greece

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 10:08 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he expects more US technology investments in Greece

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he expects more US technology investments in Greece.

"American businesses make decisions on their own; we don't operate like other countries do. These aren't state-sponsored enterprises that come, pillage and destroy your economy," Pompeo said. "These are American companies who come and hire Greek citizens and educate and train and build up good, reliable partners in communities like this. I have every expectation that you'll see more investment, more technology investment."

Pompeo said a good example of how US companies can come to Greece and work with the country's small businesses are the giants Cisco and Pfizer.

"I anticipate we'll see more," Pompeo added. "I don't want to get ahead of any final decisions, but I think the people of this region can fully expect if they do the right things, if they are welcoming, you'll see more American investment here, which would be great for each of our two countries."

Asked whether he sees Thessaloniki as an emerging technology hub, Pompeo said, "I expect that it will be."

Pompeo is currently on a working visit to Greece as part of his week-long tour in Europe's eastern Mediterranean region that involve trips to Italy, Croatia and the Vatican.

