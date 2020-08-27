Pompeo Says He Expects UN Sanctions Against Iran to Be Reinstated September 20

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he expects the United Nations sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 despite an opposition to Washington's unilateral move at the UN Security Council

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that he expects the United Nations sanctions against Iran will be reinstated on September 20 despite an opposition to Washington's unilateral move at the UN Security Council.

"Last week, the United States triggered the 30-day process to restore virtually all UN sanctions on Iran after the Security Council failed to uphold its mission to maintain international peace and security. These sanctions will snap back at midnight GMT on September 20," Pompeo said via Twitter.

Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council a week ago requesting that it invokes the 2015 nuclear agreement snapback sanctions mechanism under United Nations Resolution 2231, citing Iran's non-compliance with the nuclear accord.

On Tuesday, UN Security Council President Dian Triansyah Djani said he is not in a position to take further action on the request because there is no consensus about it.

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia has noted that almost all UN Security Council members said the US move could not be considered as initiating the snapback sanctions mechanism because the United States had withdrawn from the nuclear agreement with Iran in May 2018.