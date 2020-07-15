Pompeo Says He Hopes China Will Reconsider Threat to Sanction Lockheed Martin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press briefing on Wednesday that he hopes China will reconsider the threat it issued earlier to level sanctions against US defense contractor Lockheed Martin.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Beijing would impose sanctions against Lockheed Martin after the United States approved a $620 million sale to Taiwan to upgrade its Patriot anti-ballistic missile systems. Lockheed Martin is the main contractor in the transaction.

"I regret that the Chinese Communist Party chose to make that threat against Lockheed Martin.

.. I hope that they reconsider and not follow through on the remarks made," Pompeo said.

Pompeo pointed out this is not the first time China has threatened sanctions against US companies operating in Taiwan, adding that Lockheed Martin's business with Taiwan is fully consistent with US foreign policy on supplying arms the island, which Beijing considers a part of its territory.

China has called Taiwan a sensitive issue in its relations with the United States repeatedly protested the United States arms supplies to the island nation.