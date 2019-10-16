UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says He Hopes To Get Resolution To End Turkey's Syria Incursion Within 24 Hours

Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:49 PM

Pompeo Says He Hopes to Get Resolution to End Turkey's Syria Incursion Within 24 Hours

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) US officials are "very hopeful" that Washington will reach a deal with Ankara to halt Turkey's offensive in northern Syria within the next 24 hours, Secretary of Sate Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, just hours before he was due to depart for talks in the Turkish capital.

"I am very hopeful that we can get a resolution when the vice president [Mike Pence] and I travel [to Ankara] later today ... maybe 24 hours from now," Pompeo told Fox business.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that Pence will travel to Turkey along with Pompeo, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Ambassador James Jeffrey.

The US delegation plans to to meet Turkey's President Recep Tayip Erdogan on Thursday to discuss the country's ongoing military operation in Syria.

Pompeo said he has already had "extensive conversations with [the US] team on the ground."

Turkey launched its offensive in northern Syria on October 9 in a bid to create a "safe zone" along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias, whom it considers an extension of the Kurdistan Worker's Party (banned by Ankara).

On Monday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries.

