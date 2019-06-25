UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Held 'Productive' Talks With Saudi King On Maritime Security In Hormuz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:06 AM

Pompeo Says Held 'Productive' Talks with Saudi King on Maritime Security in Hormuz

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he had "productive" talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Jeddah on the need to preserve maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he had "productive" talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud in Jeddah on the need to preserve maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Productive meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today to discuss heightened tensions in the region and the need to promote maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz," Pompeo said via Twitter. "Freedom of navigation is tantamount."

Pompeo and King Salman agreed on the need to work together with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to "counter the Iranian threat" in the Middle East, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a readout of the meeting.

The top US diplomat is visiting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for crisis talks with local leaders after regional tensions soared following Iran's downing of a US Navy drone.

Iran last week said it downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace. US Central Command� said that the drone was shot down while operating over international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, President Donald Trump said the United States was "cocked and loaded" for retaliatory strikes on Iran but added that he called off planned attacks because they would have been "disproportionate."

Related Topics

Drone Iran Twitter Jeddah Trump Saudi United States Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Middle East Saud Top Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UN Concerned Over Yemen Escalation After Latest At ..

37 minutes ago

Jordan Ayew, the stagnation of a one-time Ghana pr ..

37 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Say Handed Over 8 Orphaned Children o ..

37 minutes ago

Consultations on Karasin-Abashidze Possible Meetin ..

40 minutes ago

Rapinoe fires USA into World Cup quarters clash wi ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Sikh Pilgrims for ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.