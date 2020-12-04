(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States is hopeful the Persian Gulf dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar can be resolved, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the participants of a security summit on Friday.

"We are very hopeful the dispute between the Saudis and the Qataris can be resolved," Pompeo said during virtual remarks to the IISS Manama Dialogue.