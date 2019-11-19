(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he is proud of President Donald Trump's policy on Ukraine, despite the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into the administration's actions on the country.

"I am proud of what this administration has done with Ukraine," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. He emphasized that the current US government has reversed previous the policies of previous administrations toward Ukraine.

Pompeo accused Trump's predecessor President Barack Obama of putting the Ukrainian people's lives at risk by sending there only "blankets and non-lethal equipment."

"We reversed that policy," he said.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed Trump may have abused his power. The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released right away the transcript of the telephone call and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.