UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says He's Proud Of Trump's Policy On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 02:20 AM

Pompeo Says He's Proud of Trump's Policy on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that he is proud of President Donald Trump's policy on Ukraine, despite the ongoing House impeachment inquiry into the administration's actions on the country.

"I am proud of what this administration has done with Ukraine," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department. He emphasized that the current US government has reversed previous the policies of previous administrations toward Ukraine.

Pompeo accused Trump's predecessor President Barack Obama of putting the Ukrainian people's lives at risk by sending there only "blankets and non-lethal equipment."

"We reversed that policy," he said.

House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry in September after a whistleblower complaint revealed Trump may have abused his power. The complaint alleged that Trump pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released right away the transcript of the telephone call and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Barack Obama Ukraine Trump May July September Democrats 2016 2020 Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

51 minutes ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.