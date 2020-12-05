UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Hopeful Saudi-Qatar Dispute Can Be Resolved

Sat 05th December 2020

The United States is hopeful that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar can be resolved, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the participants of a security summit on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States is hopeful that the dispute between Saudi Arabia and Qatar can be resolved, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the participants of a security summit on Friday.

"We are very hopeful the dispute between the Saudis and the Qataris can be resolved," Pompeo said during virtual remarks to the International Institute for Strategic Studies� Manama Dialogue.

Pompeo said a return to normalizing relations between the two countries would not only benefit their citizens but also promote peace in the region.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia - joined by the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt - severed diplomatic ties with Qatar saying Doha had supported terrorist Islamic organizations. The Saudi-led coalition presented Qatar with a 13-point list of demands, chief among which was severing ties with such organizations.

Doha has repeatedly denied the charges, saying that the campaign against Qatar was based on lies.

