Pompeo Says Important to Have 'More Frequent Engagements' With Russia

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will decide whether to invite Russia to the G7 summit, but it is important and appropriate to continue having more frequent contacts with that country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing on Wednesday that President Donald Trump will decide whether to invite Russia to the G7 summit, but it is important and appropriate to continue having more frequent contacts with that country.

"With respect to Russia and the G7, when they were in this, they were causing problems. Out of it, and they still continue to present risk to us," Pompeo said. "We need to talk to the Russians. And so, President gets to decide if he wants them to come to summit.

.. it's his decision, I'll certainly leave that to him. But I do believe it is absolutely important that we have more frequent engagements with the Russians."

Pompeo added he thinks it is very important as well as appropriate for the United States to continue to have dialogue with Russia in order to convince Moscow "to change some of the activities that are inconsistent with what it is the United States needs to do to preserve security and freedom for its own people."