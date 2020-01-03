Pompeo Says Killing Soleimani Prevented 'Imminent' Attack Against US

By neutralizing Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the United States managed to avert an "imminent" attack, saving US and Iraqi lives in the process, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) By neutralizing Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, the United States managed to avert an "imminent" attack, saving US and Iraqi lives in the process, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"There was an imminent attack [against the US], the orchestrator, the Primary motivator for the attack was Qasem Soleimani ...There would have been many Muslims killed as well, Iraqis and people in other countries as well. It was a strike that was aimed at both disrupting that plot, deterring further aggression, [and] we hope, setting the conditions for de-escalization as well," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox news tv channel.