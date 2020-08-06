Pompeo Says Leaving Monday for 'Very Important' Trip to Czech Republic, Slovenia, Poland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that early next week he will travel to the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland for meetings with officials in those countries.

"On Monday, I'll leave for the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland; all great friends of America," Pompeo said during a press briefing. "It'll be a very important and productive trip, I expect."