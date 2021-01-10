Pompeo Says Lifting All US Restrictions on Relations With Taiwan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Saturday announced lifting all of the US restrictions on relations with Taiwan.

"Today I am announcing that I am lifting all of these self-imposed restrictions.

Executive branch agencies should consider all "contact guidelines" regarding relations with Taiwan previously issued by the Department of State under authorities delegated to the Secretary of State to be null and void," Pompeo said in a statement.