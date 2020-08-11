UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Looking Forward To Talk With Czech Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:05 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he was pleased to be in the Czech Republic ahead of talks with the country's Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday he was pleased to be in the Czech Republic ahead of talks with the country's Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek.

"Pleased to be in the Czech Republic to meet with President Zeman, Prime Minister @AndrejBabis, Foreign Minister @TPetricek, and other leaders to discuss our security and economic cooperation.

We're blessed to have a strong partnership that benefits the people of both our nations," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Petricek told the Czech tv earlier in the day that he was planning to touch upon the recent events in Belarus among other topics.

After a presidential election was held in Belarus on Sunday, Minsk and several other cities saw two nights of unrest. According to the preliminary results published by the Central Electoral Commission incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is set to be re-elected in a landslide.

