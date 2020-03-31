Pompeo says Maduro, Guaido should step aside for new Venezuela polls

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Teusday that Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's leader, should step aside along with President Nicolas Maduro for new elections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Teusday that Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's leader, should step aside along with President Nicolas Maduro for new elections.

In a shift after more than a year of US-led efforts to topple the leftist Maduro, Pompeo told reporters that the two men should set up a transitional government to arrange elections.