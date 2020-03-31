UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Maduro, Guaido Should Step Aside For New Venezuela Polls

Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:23 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Teusday that Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's leader, should step aside along with President Nicolas Maduro for new elections

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Teusday that Juan Guaido, recognized by Washington as Venezuela's leader, should step aside along with President Nicolas Maduro for new elections.

In a shift after more than a year of US-led efforts to topple the leftist Maduro, Pompeo told reporters that the two men should set up a transitional government to arrange elections.

