UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says May Change His Visit Schedule Following Siege Of US Embassy In Iraq

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pompeo Says May Change His Visit Schedule Following Siege of US Embassy in Iraq

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he was not ruling out changing plans for his visits to several former Soviet republics and Cyprus in light of the current developments in Iraq, including an attempted siege of the US Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said he was not ruling out changing plans for his visits to several former Soviet republics and Cyprus in light of the current developments in Iraq, including an attempted siege of the US Embassy.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Shiite protesters attempted to storm the gates of the US Embassy in Baghdad following airstrikes on an Iran-backed unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces operating in the country for allegedly launching an attack at a Kirkuk base that killed a US contractor.

"Well, I'm hoping I can still fulfill those commitments.

I'm headed to Ukraine, and then to Central Asia, and then on to Cyprus. But I'll make sure I'm in the right place to ensure that our people, the people of the State Department and Americans, are safe and secure in the middle East. And if that means I have to change or delay my trip for a bit, that's what I'll do," he said in an interview with Fox news tv channel when asked about possible changes to his schedule.

The Iraqi president and prime minister condemned the embassy siege, in which a part of the embassy's outer fence was set alight. The Pentagon has dispatched marines to ensure diplomats' safety.

Related Topics

Attack Storm Prime Minister Ukraine Pentagon Iraq Kirkuk Baghdad Cyprus Middle East TV Asia Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs refutes allegations re ..

19 minutes ago

Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there ..

45 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company teams detect 178 ..

4 minutes ago

Steps being taken to provide best health services ..

4 minutes ago

FIEDMC chairman calls on Chief Minister

4 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board accelerates its anti-e ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.