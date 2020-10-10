Pompeo Says More Disclosures Over Clinton Emails Will Occur Before November Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that he will disclose more information before the November vote regarding the thousands of emails former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton exchanged via a private server during her time in office.

"We got the emails, we're getting them out. We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it...

we're doing it as fast as we can, I certainly think there will be more to see before the election," Pompeo said in an interview with Fox news.

Pompeo said President Trump has the authority to order the declassification and release of Clinton's emails, adding that the administration will disclose information in a way that protects US intelligence sources.

Trump has recently sought the State Department to release Clinton's emails and other information related to the matter.