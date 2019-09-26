UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says No Future Meetings Scheduled With North Korean Officials

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:20 PM

The United States currently has no plans to meet with North Korean officials for further talks on denuclearization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) The United States currently has no plans to meet with North Korean officials for further talks on denuclearization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Thursday.

"We were hopeful there would be working level meetings by the end of this month, by the end of September, [but] we have not been able to make those happen," Pompeo said. "We don't have a date yet of when we'll be able to get together."

Pompeo said the United States is ready to resume talks and hopeful North Korea will soon reach out to schedule the next meeting.

He added that he believes there are opportunities to engage in conversations that can advance the objectives set out in the Singapore summit.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been calling for more flexibility on the part of Washington, particularly with regard to sanctions, amid stalled talks between Pyongyang and the United States on the stabilization of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

This week, media reported that the United States and North Korea are likely to continue denuclearization talks within two or three weeks, which could pave the way for a third summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim.

