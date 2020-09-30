UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Nowhere Religious Freedoms Under Greater Assault Than In China

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Religious freedoms are being trampled in China more than anywhere else, with attacks conducted "on a horrifying scale," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

"The State Department spends ample resources to chronicle these horrific situations in its annual report that extends to the thousands of pages. Nowhere however is the religious freedom under assault more than it is inside of China today," Pompeo said at the US Embassy to the Holy See's Symposium Advancing and Defending International Religious Freedom Through Diplomacy.

According to the state secretary, it is because all "Communist regimes" deem their ruling parties the "ultimate morale authority." The "increasingly repressive" Communist Party of China, he claimed, is "frightened by its own lack of democratic legitimacy" and seeks to snuff out the lamp of freedom, especially religious freedom on a horrifying scale.

"

Muslims in Xinjiang are "not the only victims," as "every religious community in China" is under threat, including Buddhists and even Catholics, Pompeo argued, citing desecration of churches and arrests of bishops.

The United States, he stressed, works hard to uphold the fundamental freedoms, but can do more.

In its annual report in June, the US' Commission on International Religious Freedom said that repression against all religions in China continues to intensify.

Back then, Beijing brandished the report as hypocrisy and a manifestation of double standards. The Foreign Ministry maintained that religious freedom is guaranteed to all citizens in China and that over 200 million people practice 5,500 religions in the country, arguing that the US claims are full of ideological prejudices.

