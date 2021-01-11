UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Obama Risked US Lives By Complying With INF Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:30 AM

Pompeo Says Obama Risked US Lives by Complying With INF Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused former US President Barack Obama of risking US citizens' lives by complying with the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia.

"There were two parties to the INF Treaty. President Obama risked American lives by restricting our military while Russia cheated and built up its systems.

When only one party to a two-party treaty is complying, that's called stupid," Pompeo tweeted.

The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, banned all short-medium (310-620 miles) and intermediate (620-3,420 miles) range ground-launched missiles. The nuclear pact was terminated on August 2, 2019, at the US' initiative after the country had formally suspended its INF obligations six months earlier.

Barack Obama Russia Nuclear United States August 2019 All Mike Pompeo

