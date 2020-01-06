MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said that only a transition government could end the ongoing crisis in Venezuela by organizing free and fair presidential election.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said that the National Assembly, the country's parliament, elected pro-government lawmaker Luis Parra to be the speaker for 2020-21. The president said that former speaker Juan Guaido's supporters had requested that the parliament building be cordoned off during the session when the election took place, which prevented Guaido from attending it. Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers gathered at an office of a local newspaper and voted to re-elect Guaido as the speaker of the National Assembly.

"Congratulations to @JGuaido on his re-election to the @AsambleaVE! Arrests, bribes and blocking access to its building were unable to derail #Venezuela's National Assembly. Only a transitional government organizing free and fair presidential elections can end the crisis," Pompeo wrote on Twitter late on Sunday.

The United States, alongside its allies, has been supporting Guaido, who proclaimed himself an interim president of Venezuela in early 2019. Maduro, who was supported by Russia and China, among other states, called his move an attempt by the United States to overthrow his government and capture Venezuelan oil assets.