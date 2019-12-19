UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Ready To Participate In Impeachment Proceedings If Required By Law

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:50 AM

Pompeo Says Ready to Participate in Impeachment Proceedings if Required by Law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday that his participation in the impeachment proceedings will be defined by what the law requires.

"As far for my participation, my participation will continue to be precisely what the law requires," Pompeo said. "I am happy to do document productions. I am happy to testify if that's appropriate and required by law. The State Department's done the same thing all the way through. We will continue to do so."

Pompeo's comments come after a full session of the US House began debating articles of impeachment ahead of a vote that is expected to take place later today or early evening. The Democratic Party-controlled House is highly likely to vote in favor of impeachment.

US President Donald Trump in a series of statements on Wednesday criticized the impeachment proceedings as lawmakers in the House of Representatives began floor debates.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Trump would be working all day but could possibly catch some of the House impeachment debate between meetings.

Earlier on Wednesday, the House finalized procedural rules for the debate, which allows lawmakers a time frame of up to six hours - equally divided between Democrats and Republicans - to proceed voting on two articles of impeachment at around 6:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT) barring further delays.

Trump has repeatedly said the impeachment inquiry is a sham and represents a continuation of the political witch hunt by Democrats to negate the results of the 2016 US presidential election.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry after a whistle-blower complaint alleged that Trump in a July 25 phone call pressured Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to probe former Vice President Joe Biden - his political rival in the 2020 presidential campaign - for corruption including his son, Hunter.

