Pompeo Says Regrets Abbas' Decision to No Longer Abide by Accords With US, Israel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that he regrets the Palestinians' announcement on withdrawing from all agreements with Israel and the United States, including from the mutual security arrangements, in protest against Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

"We note the announcement by [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas, I was in communication today with our teams there. We hope that the security arrangements will continue to be in place, that the work that is done on the ground to keep people in Israel and Palestinians safe will continue," Pompeo said during a press briefing.

Pompeo added that he is not exactly sure what to make of Abbas' statement, but added he regrets that the Palestinian leader "has decided to abrogate these agreements."

Pompeo lamented Palestinians' refusal to join peace negotiations with Israel on the basis of the US President Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, but promised to continue to work with all the parties involved.