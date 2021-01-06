Pompeo Says Regrets US Failure to Facilitate Donbas Settlement

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed regret that the US did not manage to facilitate settlement of the Ukrainian crisis despite sparing no effort to support Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has expressed regret that the US did not manage to facilitate settlement of the Ukrainian crisis despite sparing no effort to support Kiev.

"We've done all of those things, and yet in southeast Ukraine there is still a conflict that hasn't made - we haven't made much progress nor have the Europeans made much progress in their diplomatic efforts as well.� I regret that.� I wish - I wish we would have made more progress during our time," Pompeo said on Tuesday in the interview with the Bloomberg news agency.

The secretary of state added that, though the US failed to make significant progress regarding the conflict in Ukraine, Washington did its best to support the Ukrainian government.

"We have continued to do the things that are right by the Ukrainian people, whether that was our effort to stop Nordstream 2 from being built, whether it was the President's decision to provide lethal defensive materials for the Ukrainians," Pompeo said.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine and refused to recognize the new central government, which came to power after what they considered to be a coup. According to the United Nations, roughly 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.