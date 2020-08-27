Pompeo Says Reports of Over 400 Chinese Vessels Near Galapagos 'Deeply Troubling'

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Thursday that Washington finds reports of several hundred Chinese vessels near Galapagos disabling tracking systems very concerning

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said via Twitter on Thursday that Washington finds reports of several hundred Chinese vessels near Galapagos disabling tracking systems very concerning.

"Reports of 300+ Chinese vessels near the Galapagos disabling tracking systems, changing ship Names, and leaving marine debris are deeply troubling," Pompeo said.

"We again call on the PRC to be transparent and enforce its own zero tolerance policy on illegal fishing."