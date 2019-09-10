Pompeo Says Reports US Extracted Spy From Russia Are 'Factually Wrong'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday dismissed media reports that the United States had to extract a top covert source from inside Russia as factually wrong and inaccurate.

"The reporting is materially inaccurate ...

the reporting there is factually wrong," Pompeo said during a press briefing at the White House.

On Monday, CNN reported that the United States extracted one of its highest-level operatives from Russia in 2017 after President Donald Trump exposed highly classified intelligence about the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak.