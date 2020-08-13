UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says Russia Would Have 'Enormous Price To Pay' If Offering Money To Kill US Troops

Thu 13th August 2020 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an interview said he told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that if Russia is offering the Taliban money to kill American troops then Moscow will have a big price to pay.

"If the Russians are offering money to kill Americans or, for that matter, other Westerners as well, there will be an enormous price to pay. That's what I shared with Foreign Minister Lavrov," Pompeo said in an interview with Radio Free Europe on Wednesday.

Pompeo said US military leaders have talked with Russian military leaders about the matter.

In June, the New York Times reported that US intelligence had informed President Donald Trump in a February daily briefing about a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump previously called the article a hoax, while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said that the intelligence was not convincing.

Russia denied the claim as another fake story that was part of the political infighting in the United States.

