Pompeo Says 'Significant Amount Of Evidence' Points To Coronavirus Coming From Wuhan Lab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 08:40 PM

Pompeo Says 'Significant Amount of Evidence' Points to Coronavirus Coming From Wuhan Lab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday there was "significant" evidence that the new coronavirus had leaked from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.

"I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan," he told on ABC's "This Week" show.

The consensus of the US intelligence community so far is that the virus is not man-made or genetically modified. The World Health Organization believes it originated in bats. The Wuhan lab has been reported to study bat coronaviruses.

Pompeo claimed that China has "attempted to conceal and hide and confuse" the world since the outbreak began and employed the WHO as a "tool" to do the same. The US has recently cut off funding to the UN health agency after accusing it of pro-China bias.

