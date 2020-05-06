Pompeo Says 'Significant Evidence' Novel Coronavirus Originated In Wuhan Lab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:15 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States has seen considerable evidence the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease originated in a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday the United States has seen considerable evidence the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease originated in a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
"There is significant evidence that this came from the [Wuhan] laboratory," Pompeo said in a press briefing .