Pompeo Says Solution to Conflict Should Be Acceptable to Both Russians, Ukrainians

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Former CIA director and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that a solution to the Ukraine conflict needs to be acceptable to both Russians and Ukrainians.

"Every day this goes on creates enormous risk for us, for America - the risk that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) uses a tactical nuclear weapon, risk that he conducts a cyber campaign here in the States to send a message to us," Pompeo told Dave Rubin in a YouTube interview, published on Sunday. "We've got to get this to end. I only know one way to get it to end and that is to provide the Ukrainians with the tools that they need ... We should then find a solution that had two features - one, it's going to have to be acceptable to both, to Russian people and the Ukrainian people."

A solution needs to have a permanency, Pompeo stressed.

"We have the capacity to use American power - not our soldiers, airmen, marines - but American power to facilitate a hastier conclusion to this and a relatively permanent conclusion," he said.

"I am convinced there are very few conflicts like this when end with one side totally annihilating and defeating the other... they always end up with some level of compromise. I am confident this one will end up this way as well."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Putin said that the goal is to defend the people of the Russian-speaking region of Donbas, who have been "subjected to bullying and genocide" by the authorities in Kiev for eight years. Russia "had no chance to do otherwise" given security risks, the president said.

Since the beginning of the Biden administration, the United States has provided approximately $27.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.