Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Pompeo Says Spoke With Lebanon's Prime Minister to Express US Condolences - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday said he spoke with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab to express condolences over the massive explosion in Beirut and reaffirmed the United States stands ready to help the country recover.

"Spoke this morning with Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab to express my deepest condolences in the wake of the horrible explosion in Beirut," Pompeo said via Twitter. "The US stands in solidarity with the Lebanese people and remains committed to assist with the aftermath of this terrifying event."

