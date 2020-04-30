Pompeo says 'still hopeful' for a North Korea deal

UrduPoint.com
Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:04 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday he remained hopeful for a nuclear agreement with North Korea, despite speculation about leader Kim Jong Un's health and a standstill in talks.

Pompeo, whose diplomacy paved the way for a breakthrough 2018 summit in Singapore between Kim and President Donald Trump, said for the second time in as many weeks that a leadership change in North Korea would not change US policy.

"Regardless of what transpires inside of North Korea with respect to their leadership, our mission remains the same -- to deliver on that commitment that Chairman Kim made with President Trump back in Singapore, and that's the.

.. verified denuclearization of North Korea," Pompeo told reporters.

"We are still hopeful that we'll find a path to negotiate that solution to get the outcome that is good for the American people, good for the North Korean people and for the whole world," he said.

Speaking earlier Wednesday to Fox news, Pompeo voiced concern that North Korea could be hit either by the coronavirus pandemic or widespread hunger.

"There is a real risk that there will be a famine, a food shortage, inside of North Korea," he said.

The totalitarian state, which prides itself on self-reliance, was ravaged in the 1990s by a famine estimated to have killed at least hundreds of thousands of people.

