UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Sullivan To Be 'Asset' As US Works To Strengthen Cooperation With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 03:50 AM

Pompeo Says Sullivan to Be 'Asset' as US Works to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated his former deputy John Sullivan on confirmation as Ambassador to Russia and said his diplomatic prowess would be an asset as both countries work on advancing their ties.

"Congratulations to John Sullivan on his confirmation as US Ambassador to Russia today," Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday. "I'm confident his experience and diplomatic acumen will be an asset as we work to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia.

"

The US Senate voted on Thursday to confirm the nomination. Sullivan, who prior to his appointment served as deputy secretary of state, replaces Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow in October.

Speaking on Tuesday during his visit to the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Sullivan as a very highly professional diplomat and said that Moscow would be happy to cooperate with him.

Related Topics

Senate Moscow Russia Visit United States October Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

4 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

4 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

3 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.