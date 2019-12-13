Pompeo Says Sullivan to Be 'Asset' as US Works to Strengthen Cooperation With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated his former deputy John Sullivan on confirmation as Ambassador to Russia and said his diplomatic prowess would be an asset as both countries work on advancing their ties.

"Congratulations to John Sullivan on his confirmation as US Ambassador to Russia today," Pompeo said in a tweet on Thursday. "I'm confident his experience and diplomatic acumen will be an asset as we work to strengthen cooperation and build a constructive relationship with Russia.

"

The US Senate voted on Thursday to confirm the nomination. Sullivan, who prior to his appointment served as deputy secretary of state, replaces Jon Huntsman, who completed his tenure in Moscow in October.

Speaking on Tuesday during his visit to the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Sullivan as a very highly professional diplomat and said that Moscow would be happy to cooperate with him.