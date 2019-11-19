UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Says Taliban Releasing Hostages Gives Hope For Success Of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:33 PM

Pompeo Says Taliban Releasing Hostages Gives Hope for Success of Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

The Taliban releasing US and Australian hostages in a prisoner swap with the Afghan government offers hope that the intra-Afghan peace talks will end in success, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The Taliban releasing US and Australian hostages in a prisoner swap with the Afghan government offers hope that the intra-Afghan peace talks will end in success, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the United States welcomes the release of Professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks," Pompeo said. "Both men were successfully recovered this morning, are in the care of the US military, and will soon be reunited with their loved ones. Along with a reduction of violence in Kabul during the past few days, the above developments give us hope for the success of intra-Afghan peace negotiations, which the United States stands ready to support."

Earlier on Tuesday, a Taliban source told Sputnik that two Western university lecturers held hostage since 2016 have been handed over to foreign forces in Afghanistan's Nawbahar district of Zabul.

The information comes just hours after a Taliban source told Sputnik that three high-profile Taliban-linked prisoners were flown to Qatar by the Afghan government in anticipation of the exchange.

Pompeo said the Taliban have indicated the release of the two professors is intended as a goodwill gesture and the United States welcomes it.

In addition, the United States welcomes the Taliban's impending release of ten Afghan prisoners and the Afghan government's release of three Taliban prisoners.

"We see these developments as hopeful signs that the Afghan war, a terrible and costly conflict that has lasted 40 years, may soon conclude through a political settlement," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also commended Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and the Afghan government for their efforts to make the prisoner release possible.

Ghani said in a statement that he talked with Pompeo over the telephone last night and assured him if the Taliban continues the campaign of violence after the prisoner exchanges, joint action would be taken against them.

The prisoner swap comes one week after an initial attempt to exchange prisoners fell through for unknown reasons.

US national Kevin King and Australian national Timothy Weeks were kidnapped by the Taliban in 2016 in Kabul, where they worked at the American University.

Anas Haqqani was arrested in 2014 and is the youngest son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, founder of the Haqqani militant network operating under the Taliban's umbrella. Releasing Haqqani was something the Afghan president formerly pledged they he would never do.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Qatar United States May 2016 Ashraf Ghani Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Sweden's Decision to Drop Assange Investigation Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

21 minutes ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

21 minutes ago

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies Fro ..

21 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugur ..

21 minutes ago

German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prepar ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.