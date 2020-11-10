Pompeo Says There Will Be A Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Tuesday said there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said.

Pompeo added that he is confident the US government will continue to perform its national security function through the transition.