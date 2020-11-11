UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says There Will Be A Smooth Transition To Second Trump Administration

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:40 AM

Pompeo Says There Will Be A Smooth Transition to Second Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press briefing on Tuesday said there will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.

All major media outlets projected Joe Biden as the winner of the US presidential election over the weekend. Biden, who leads by almost 5 million votes overall (50.8% to 47.5%), is projected to have won 290 of the 538 electoral votes apportioned across 50 states and the US capital. Trump would need to reverse the results in at least three states, where he is trailing by nearly 100,000 votes combined.

However, President Donald Trump has refused to concede and is filing legal challenges to reverse the results in at least 3 US states.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," Pompeo said.

Pompeo added that he is confident the US government will continue to perform its national security function through the transition.

Pompeo scolded a reporter for asking if the United States loses its credibility to encourage free and fair elections abroad when Trump refuses to concede.

"That's ridiculous. You know it's ridiculous and you asked it because it's ridiculous," Pompeo said.

Trump has claimed that he won another four-year term and the presidential election was stolen from him via massive fraud and is seeking redress in court to rectify the situation.

