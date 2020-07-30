Pompeo Says 'Tide Turning' on China After Vigorous US Diplomacy

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony on Thursday that the tide is turning on China after the United States engaged in vigorous diplomacy that has led to an international awakening about the central threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony on Thursday that the tide is turning on China after the United States engaged in vigorous diplomacy that has led to an international awakening about the central threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"And most importantly, China. We see the Chinese Communist Party for what it is: the central threat of our times," Pompeo said. "Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP. Senators, the tide is turning."