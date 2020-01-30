UrduPoint.com
Pompeo Says UK Can Have Close Partnership With Both US, EU

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:00 PM

Pompeo Says UK Can Have Close Partnership With Both US, EU

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he thought the United Kingdom could stay close partners with both his country and the European Union after it left the bloc

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday he thought the United Kingdom could stay close partners with both his country and the European Union after it left the bloc.

"I hope the UK remains a close partner of both the US and the EU. We do this around the world. They are not exclusive relationships," he said at an event in London as he sat beside his UK counterpart.

"I am sure there will be friction between the UK and the EU, just as there is from time to time with the US, but I hope this relationship is one where we will work together on all the places that matter," Pompeo added.

He cited human rights issues, security, free flow of people, services and knowledge as well as trading arrangements between the two, which he said would not eliminate any deal the UK would strike with the EU.

