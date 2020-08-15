Pompeo Says UNSC Rejected 'Reasonable' Resolution to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement said that the United Nations Security Council has rejected the United States' resolution to extend the Iran arms embargo that is set to expire in October.

Pompeo's statement comes as the UNSC was in a closed door session voting on the measure with the result expected to be announced at 6:30 p.m. EST (10:30 p.m. GMT).

"It [UNSC] rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran and paved the way for the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism to buy and sell conventional weapons without specific UN restrictions in place for the first time in over a decade," Pompeo said on Friday.